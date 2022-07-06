Robbinston woman charged in connection with Pembroke homicide

Rebecca Moores, 42, of Robbinston, was charged without incident Wednesday afternoon, a release says.

PEMBROKE, Maine — Maine State Police charged Rebecca Moores, 42, of Robbinston, Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3 p.m. with an outstanding warrant for murder by the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit-North, a news release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says.

Police reportedly charged Moores without incident during a routine traffic stop on Hardy Point Road in Pembroke, with assistance from the Pleasant Point Police Department.

She was later transported to Washington County Jail.

Moores was charged in connection to the death of Paula Johnson, 53, of Pembroke, which occurred on the evening of February 9, 2022, and was later ruled a homicide during a months-long investigation.