Connecticut man charged for Auburn double homicide

AUBURN, Maine — Police arrested 34-year-old David Barnett of Bristol, Connecticut in Rockville, Maryland Friday morning on a warrant for murder in relation to an Auburn double homicide, a news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says.

The double homicide took place at a residence at 49 4th Street in Auburn, where 21-year-old Kelzie Caron and 21-year-old Pierre Langlois of Connecticut were found dead on June 6 of this year.

According to the release, Barnett was taken into custody by police without incident near an apartment complex in Rockville. Barnett also holds a nationwide warrant out of New York for "probation revocation on a prior robbery charge," the release says.

Barnett was reportedly transported to Montgomery County Jail and will be held there pending extradition proceeding.

"The Maine State Police and Auburn Police Detectives have been building this case with their interstate partners at the local, state, and federal levels in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, and Maryland," Moss said in the release. "The investigation into the murders continues and people with information regarding this case are encouraged to contact the Auburn Police Department or the Maine State Police."

No additional information has been released.

