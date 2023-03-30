Woolwich man injured in Brunswick crash

The crash snapped a utility pole, downing lines. A portion of Casco Road was closed until about 7:15 a.m. until repairs were completed.

PORTLAND, Maine — One person was injured in a crash early Thursday morning on Casco Road in Brunswick.

The Brunswick Police Department and the Brunswick Fire Department responded to the crash shortly before 2 a.m., and upon arrival discovered that the vehicle had left the roadway, then struck a guardrail and utility pole, a news release from the police department stated.

Police said the damage to the utility pole downed lines, forcing a portion of the road to close until about 7:15 a.m. until repairs were completed.

Eric Conklin, 43, of Woolwich, was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. According to the release, Conklin was brought to Maine Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening. The vehicle he was driving was deemed totaled from the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, but alcohol is believed to have been involved, and charges are pending, the release stated.