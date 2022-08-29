Portland's Free Street reopening in question due to damages to phone lines

Portland Public Works said it can't provide a date for Free Street's reopening as Consolidated Communications completes its repairs, closing off High Street.

PORTLAND, Maine — Not much has changed at the Congress Square redesign project since June; at least, on the surface level.

Late August saw the expansion of construction and repair crews to the west side of High Street and Congress.

Consolidated Communications said it's working on repairing data fiber and landline cables that were reportedly damaged by a subcontractor working on the Free Street portion of the Congress Square Redesign, according to the utility company.

Meanwhile, Free Street is still closed to car traffic as part of the first phase in a four-pronged construction effort at the five-way intersection.

Free Street was supposed to reopen June 13, according to the city.

"For the city to block off businesses like they did really felt like they didn't care about any of us," Gracelyn Kilpatrick said, who used to be a business owner on Free Street.

Kilpatrick said she closed her business, G's Boutique, just shy of her one-year anniversary in June because of the construction effort.

"It's very emotional to talk about what could have been," Kilpatrick said.

Portland's Acting Public Works Director Mike Murray said that they don't know when Free Street will be reopened, but said crews will start Tuesday to move fencing along High Street to reopen a lane for car traffic.

Regarding the completion of the Free Street portion, Murray said he can't predict that date as it's up to the contractor, Gordon Contractors.

"Until I get an updated schedule of work with Gordon, it wouldn't be fair to the businesses... motorists who have been very very patient," Murray said.

That's what small businesses who remain on Free Street said they are attempting to do, remain patient, like Ted Arcand, the owner of The Dogfish.

"I try to stay positive, I understand the city has their issues, but I try to stay positive so people can come and support us," Arcand said.

A spokesperson from Consolidated Communications said fiber and data wires are near completion, but copper wires that bring landline service to Portland residents won't be complete until the end of the week.