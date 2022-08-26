High Street closed in Portland for 'emergency' utility repairs

A portion of High Street that was already down to one lane due to construction is now closed for emergency utility work.

PORTLAND, Maine — The road was already down to one lane because of construction, but now a portion of High Street in Portland is closed for emergency utility work, city officials said.

A news release issued by the City of Portland stated the road will be closed between Spring Street and Congress Street. The closure goes into effect immediately.

The "unforeseen" incident is related to construction work in Congress Square, and the closure is expected to last for several days, officials said.

"Consolidated Communications has mobilized crews to work 24/7 to fix an incident related to underground fiber connectivity," the release stated.

The release continued, "All non-industrial and commercial traffic will be detoured from High Street onto Spring Street southeast (right) and southwest (left). It is recommended that industrial and commercial traffic use West Commercial Street to St. John Street and Commercial Street to Franklin Street to avoid the closure."