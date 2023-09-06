Blue Hill man, 90, dies in crash

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, the Hancock County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

PENOBSCOT, Maine — A 90-year-old man from Blue Hill died in a crash Tuesday.

George Robbins was driving a 2017 Buick south on Front Ridge Road in Penobscot when the vehicle went off the roadway and into a ditch, striking a tree, according to a release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.

Robbins died as a result of injuries he sustained in the crash, which happened around 1:30 p.m., the release stated. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.