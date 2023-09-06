Blue Hill man, 90, dies in crash

PENOBSCOT, Maine — A 90-year-old man from Blue Hill died in a crash Tuesday.
George Robbins was driving a 2017 Buick south on Front Ridge Road in Penobscot when the vehicle went off the roadway and into a ditch, striking a tree, according to a release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.
Robbins died as a result of injuries he sustained in the crash, which happened around 1:30 p.m., the release stated. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Hancock County Sheriff's Deputy Hunter Fernald is the primary investigating officer, according to the release. The sheriff's office said it was assisted at the scene by the Penobscot, Orland, and Blue Hill fire departments.