Maine AG: Fatal shooting of man in East Blue Hill justified

Hancock County Det. Scott Duff and Deputy Dylan Hall and Maine State Police Cpl. Caleb McGary shot Peter Pfister on June 21 in East Blue Hill.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Attorney General Aaron M. Frey has determined that Hancock County Sheriff's officials and a Maine State Police corporal were justified when they shot and killed 27-year-old Peter Pfister in East Blue Hill in June.

In a letter Wednesday to Maine State Police Lt. Col. Brian Scott and Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane, Frey said an investigation found that Hancock County Det. Scott Duff and Deputy Dylan Hall and Maine State Police Cpl. Caleb McGary believed Pfister was about to use deadly force against McGary and Hall, and Pfister had refused repeated requests to get on the ground and not reach for his waistband.

"When Corporal McGary lowered his rifle, Mr. Pfister responded by reaching for his waistband, producing a semi-automatic handgun, and appeared prepared to shoot the officers standing in front of him," Frey wrote.

The officers had received information that Pfister was suffering from delusions, had assaulted and seriously injured his mother, had access to guns, "and was likely to shoot officers if confronted," Frey said. "All the facts and circumstances point to the conclusion that Detective Duff, Corporal McGary, and Deputy Hall acted in defense of themselves, other officers at the scene, and Mr. Pfister's mother when they shot Mr. Pfister."

State police and sheriff's deputies were called to

According to the report, Pfister's father called 911 from Bangor at 1:46 a.m. on June 21, 2022, to report that his son was experiencing a mental health episode at his East Blue Hill home where he lived with his mother, had decided his mother was a demon, and was beating his mother and about to kill her.

Police learned during subsequent phone calls from the father that Pfister had texted him earlier saying that people were breaking into their home and that his son had guns. He said that during a video call with his son, he saw his ex-wife, bloodied, and saw blood on his son. He said his son was holding his ex-wife prisoner, thought she was a demon and he was going to kill "the demon."

The man warned the dispatcher that his son was dangerous and to be careful. He said the likelihood that his son would shoot at police was "10 out of 10."

McGary, Hall and Duff were outside the house at about 5 a.m. when Pfister walked outside and down the driveway toward them, Frey wrote. They saw a long knife on Pfister's hip, and ordered Pfister to the ground and to not touch his waistband, but Pfister did not comply, saying he was not going to go to prison for life.

Officers saw Pfister quickly move his left hand behind his back, pull out a black semi-automatic pistol and begin to raise it as if to shoot. Duff, McGary and Hall all fired at Pfister.

Pfister died at the scene. The pistol found near his body contained 15 cartridges in the magazine, and he was armed with 14-inch and 9-inch knives. Toxicology tests found he had a 0.125% blood alcohol content, as well as cannabinoids and barbituates, and the drug Gabapentin for which he did not have a prescription.

Pfister's mother suffered serious facial injuries inflicted by her son.

The Bangor Daily News reported in June that each of the officers who shot Pfister had used deadly force previously, and one -- Duff, a member of the state police tactical team -- had used it twice.

The Blue Hill police shooting is just the latest deemed justified by the Office of the Maine Attorney General.

Maine has seen an increase in police shootings over the past five years, with four in 2018, eight in 2019, five in 2020, and 11 in 2021.

In October, Frey told NEWS CENTER Maine that the cause of the increase is not a mystery.