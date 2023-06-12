Motorcyclist dies in Blue Hill crash

The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.

BLUE HILL, Maine — A motorcyclist from Penobscot died Sunday in a crash on Union Street in Blue Hill.

Asher C. Bowden, 25, died at the scene, according to a release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.

Bowden struck a utility pole after losing control of the motorcycle as he was attempting to navigate a curve in the roadway, the sheriff's office said. He was traveling north at the time.

The sheriff's office said the motorcycle was significantly damaged in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The primary investigating officer is Deputy Zach Allen of the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.