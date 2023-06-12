x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Motorcyclist dies in Blue Hill crash

The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.
Credit: NCM
FILE

BLUE HILL, Maine — A motorcyclist from Penobscot died Sunday in a crash on Union Street in Blue Hill.

Asher C. Bowden, 25, died at the scene, according to a release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m., the release stated.

Bowden struck a utility pole after losing control of the motorcycle as he was attempting to navigate a curve in the roadway, the sheriff's office said. He was traveling north at the time.

The sheriff's office said the motorcycle was significantly damaged in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The primary investigating officer is Deputy Zach Allen of the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by the Maine State Police, the Blue Hill Fire Department, and Peninsula Ambulance Corps.

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Related Articles

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More Videos

In Other News

Maine's 'slow down, move over' law expands to include any disabled vehicle

Before You Leave, Check This Out