One injured in Naples motorcycle crash

Joshua Cavallaro, 20, suffered injuries deemed non-life-threatening Thursday evening.

NAPLES, Maine — A motorcyclist and pickup truck crash was reported at 2:32 p.m. Thursday at an intersection in Naples, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sherriff's Office. There were no life-threatening injuries.

Authorities determined that 80-year-old Robert Mason of Naples was making a left-hand turn onto Maplewood Road from Songo School Road in his 2022 Ford F450.

20-year-old Joshua Cavallaro of Naples was traveling towards Mason on a 2009 Honda 450 off-road dirt bike, the news release says.

Cavallaro was tossed from his dirt bike when it impacted the passenger side of Mason's truck. The dirt bike then went under the truck and was dragged, the release stated.

Naples Rescue treated Cavallaro on scene and a LifeFlight was contacted to transport him to Maine Medical Center for head injuries that were deemed non-life-threatening at 5:30 p.m.

This incident remains under investigation and the Cumberland County Crash Reconstruction Team is processing the scene.