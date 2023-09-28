Driver charged after crash on I-295 sends multiple people to hospital

Marina Kinney, 30, of Waterville, has been charged with driving under the influence, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said.

Example video title will go here for this video

FREEPORT, Maine — Police are investigating a crash on Interstate 295 in Freeport that resulted in multiple people being taken to a hospital.

Marina Kinney, 30, of Waterville, has been charged with driving under the influence, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a release Thursday. Kinney is accused of crossing the median and driving southbound in the northbound lanes, striking two other vehicles head-on, Moss said.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes near mile 20, shortly before 9:45 a.m. Thursday, the release stated.

Kinney, who was reportedly driving a silver 2012 Toyota Sienna minivan, first crashed into a 2019 box van registered to LCI Flooring of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, that was being driven by 37-year-old Travis Mullins, of York, Moss said. Mullins was treated at the scene for minor cuts.

The second vehicle hit was a 2013 Ford Transit van driven by 56-year-old Jose Menara, of Woburn, Massachusetts, according to Moss.

Menara and Kinney were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with injuries not considered life-threatening, Moss said. Kinney was charged while still at the hospital, according to the release.

Prior to the crash in Freeport, the Augusta Regional Communications Center received complaints of a minivan that was stopping on I-295 and then going off the road into the median near mile marker 28 in Brunswick, according to Moss. Moss said the van matched the description of the one Kinney was driving.

The Freeport police and fire departments responded to the scene, along with Maine State Police.

The Maine State Police's investigation into the crash is ongoing.