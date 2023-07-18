x
Crash on I-295 near Freeport causes traffic delays

The two-vehicle crash resulted in significant traffic delays in the northbound lanes of I-295.
FREEPORT, Maine — A two-vehicle crash caused significant traffic delays on Interstate 295 Tuesday afternoon. 

According to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss, a two-vehicle crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-295 between Freeport and Yarmouth at mile marker 19. 

Moss said traffic was backed up past Exit 15 in Cumberland and the passing lane was shut down. 

Stephen Armstrong shared with NEWS CENTER Maine a video of crews responding to the crash:

No further information regarding the crash has been released. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

