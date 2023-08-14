Heavy rain, traffic leads to 5 separate crashes in same area of I-295 on Sunday

Vehicles were spread across about a half-mile stretch, mostly on the median side, Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss said.

FREEPORT, Maine — A combination of heavy rain and heavy traffic on Sunday led to five separate crashes in the same area of Interstate 295 in Freeport, with at least 14 vehicles involved.

State police, Freeport police, and the Freeport and Yarmouth fire departments responded to the area of mile 22 northbound around 3:15 p.m., Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a release Monday.

Vehicles were spread across about a half-mile stretch, mostly on the median side, Moss said. At least five vehicles, including a small boat and trailer, were towed from the scene. The rest of the vehicles were drivable, according to officials.

Nobody suffered any major injuries in the crash, Moss said. One person was taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick to be treated for minor injuries, the release stated.