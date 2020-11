The Scarborough Fire Department is on the scene and recommends drivers avoid the area if possible.

SACO, Maine — A crash at mile 37 southbound (Saco) on the Maine Turnpike has resulted in multiple lane closures and traffic delays Monday morning.

As of 10:06 a.m., the left and center lanes are blocked. Further down the road the right lane is blocked as well.

The Scarborough Fire Department is also on the scene and recommended drivers avoid the area if possible.

NOON UPDATE: The right lane is blocked while a wrecker removes a box truck. Delays remain.

