LEWISTON, Maine — State Police say one man was killed Monday night in a one car crash on the Maine Turnpike in Lewiston.

The crash took place in the northbound lane near the Old Lewiston Road overpass. Troopers said the car struck the guardrail in the median and the driver, who was the lone occupant, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Northbound traffic was rerouted off the turnpike at exit 80 in Lewiston as troopers investigated the crash, which took place just before 9 p.m.

The name of the victim will be released Tuesday after relatives have been notified.

