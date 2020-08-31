x
Massachusetts man dies in crash on Maine turnpike

Eric Fishman of Danvers, MA drove off the road and collided with the supports of a turnpike sign. Speed and weather are considered to be factors in the crash.
YORK, Maine — Maine State Police says a Massachusetts man died in a crash on the Maine Turnpike late Saturday evening. 

Just before midnight on Saturday, August 29, Maine State Police were called to a fatal crash at Mile Marker 18 on the Maine Turnpike (Between York and Wells). 

As a result of the investigation, troopers learned that 62-year-old Eric Fishman of Danvers, Massachusetts had driven off the road at Mile Marker 18 southbound.

His vehicle collided with the supports of a turnpike sign. Speed and weather are considered to be factors in the crash. 

Fishman was the only occupant in the crash.

