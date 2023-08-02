x
Pedestrian fatally struck by dump truck in Saco prompts closure of roads

Route 1 traffic is being rerouted at the Biddeford/Saco town line. Officials said the corner of Main and Water Streets is expected to be closed for a while.
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com

SACO, Maine — The corner of Main Street (Route 1) and Water Street in Saco is closed following a crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday afternoon.

Deputy Chief Corey Huntress with Saco police told NEWS CENTER Maine a pedestrian was fatally struck by a dump truck.

Huntress said the early stages of an investigation into the crash are underway.

The corner of Main and Water Streets, also known as Pepperell Square, is expected to be closed for awhile while officials reconstruct and investigate the scene, Huntress added.

Route 1 traffic is being rerouted at the Biddeford/Saco town line.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

