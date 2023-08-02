Maine State Police trying to locate burglary suspect who may be armed

William Gagnon, 40, has an active warrant out for his arrest and may be armed with a firearm, according to Maine State Police.

LIBERTY, Maine — Maine State Police are trying to locate a suspect in recent burglaries and thefts in the Liberty area.

William Gagnon, 40, is on probation as a violent felon, according to a social media post by Maine State Police. He has an active warrant out for his arrest and may be armed with a firearm, police said.

Gagnon was last seen with a female and may be operating a maroon Dodge Ram pickup truck or a U-Haul pickup truck, according to officials. His last known residence was in Liberty but he may have recently moved, police said.

Police ask that anyone who sees Gagnon not approach him but instead call 911 or contact the Augusta Regional Communication Center at 207-624-7076.

