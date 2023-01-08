15-year-old dies in Baileyville rollover crash

Six juvenile passengers were involved in the crash, according to a news release.

BAILEYVILLE, Maine — A teen has died in a rollover crash in Baileyville Monday night.

Troopers responded to a reported fatal vehicle crash located on Grand Falls Road at about 10 p.m., according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

An initial investigation revealed a 2005 Jeep Liberty driven by a 17-year-old from Baileyville traveled off the road, struck a large culvert, and rolled over when he lost control of the vehicle at a high rate of speed, the release said.

The vehicle reportedly came to a stop on its roof in approximately three feet of water.

A 15-year-old passenger was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and was pinned under the vehicle, the release said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

All remaining passengers were brought to Calais Community Hospital and treated for minor injuries, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation, officials said. Speed and alcohol are reportedly being considered as factors in the crash.

"The State Police were assisted at the scene by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, US Border Patrol, Tribal Warden Service and the Baileyville Fire Department," the release said.