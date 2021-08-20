Construction worker hit on Route 1 in Saco, road closed in both directions, Saco police say

Saco police said the construction worker was taken to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.

SACO, Maine — Saco police are investigating how a construction worker was hit by a car on Route 1 near Cascade Road Friday afternoon.

Deputy Chief Corey Huntress said the crash happened at 4:14 p.m. on the northbound side. He said they are investigating how the car hit the worker, but that the worker was taken to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.

He said the worker was part of a "local construction company," but would not identify the company. He said the worker was in a construction area that was marked with signs and cones. Huntress would not identify the worker.

Route 1 is closed to all traffic between Spring Hill Road and Cascade Road in Saco. Huntress said the road should reopen in the next hour.

Police said the crash reconstruction team is on-site, and that the driver of the car is cooperating with the investigators.

This story will be updated.