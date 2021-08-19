Police warn of 'suspicious man' approaching girls, women in Saco

According to Deputy Chief Corey Huntress of the Saco Police Department, the incidents happened on Sunday and Monday along Ferry Road.

SACO, Maine — The Saco Police Department said Thursday that it has received two recent reports of incidents where a man approached females "in a suspicious manner."

According to Saco Deputy Chief Corey Huntress, the incidents happened on Sunday and Monday along Ferry Road.

Around 6:50 p.m. Sunday, Saco police said two girls were walking along Ferry Road by Wild Wood Drive when a silver or gray Toyota or Honda sedan pulled onto Wild Wood Drive and stopped near the intersection. A man then got got out of the vehicle, grabbed a cord or rope, and started quickly approaching the girls, according to police. The girls ran toward a nearby jogger and, upon seeing the girls with the jogger, police said the man returned to his vehicle and left the area.

The girls involved in this incident described the suspect as a white man in his 20s with blonde hair and a beard. They also told police he was wearing a black T-shirt and gray pants.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, police said a young woman was walking along Ferry Road by Seafields Lane when a black minivan pulled to the side of the road and stopped near her. A man got out of the minivan, approached her, and tried to engage her in conversation, according to police. The woman told police she felt unsafe by the conversation and went into a nearby yard of a home The man initially started to follow her but then returned to his vehicle and left the area, according to police.

The woman involved in this incident described the suspect as a white man with blonde hair and facial hair. They said he was wearing a light-colored, button-up shirt and light-colored shorts, according to police.