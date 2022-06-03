x
Augusta man dies in two-vehicle crash

The crash took place on Friday morning, police say.
AUGUSTA, Maine — A 31-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in Augusta on Friday morning, police say. 

A news release from the Augusta Police Department stated the crash took place around 9:49 a.m. on Maine State Route 3. 

Police said Stephen Moore of Augusta was driving a black 1996 Mazda pickup truck and died in the crash. The other vehicle involved was a green 2023 Mazda sport utility vehicle. 

Two men, ages 73 and 76, were in the Mazda SUV at the time of the crash. Their injuries weren't life-threatening, according to the release. 

Authorities ask that anyone with information on the crash call the Augusta Police Department at 207-626-2370. 

