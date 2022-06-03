Two people charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Washington County

Police arrested Rian Moore and Mikayla Lowell in Lincoln on Friday.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine — Two people were charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Washington County last week.

Rian Moore, 35, was charged with manslaughter, a class A felony. He was also charged with driving to endanger and leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily injury or death, both class C crimes, according to a release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Police alleged Moore was the driver and owner of a 2003 Ford Explorer that hit and killed Don Charette, 50, of Frenchville. He is also accused of fleeing the scene after the crash.

Moss said an investigation found Moore was traveling south on Springfield Road in Danforth when he crossed the center line and struck two motorcycles, an orange 2009 Harley Davidson Street Glide driven by Charette and a black 2012 Harley Davidson Street Glide driven by 30-year-old Jesse Ouellette of St. Agatha.

Ouellette suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, Moss said.

Also charged in the crash was Mikayla Lowell, 28, of Danforth. Lowell was charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution, a class B crime, and tampering with a witness or informant, a class C crime.

Police arrested Moore and Lowell in Lincoln on Friday. Both are both being held at the Washington County Jail.