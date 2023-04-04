Two ambulances hit the same moose in Hancock County

Officials said one ambulance was traveling behind another, and both ambulances hit the same moose.

AURORA, Maine — Two ambulances hit the same moose Friday in Hancock County. Fortunately, officials said, nobody was injured.

It happened shortly before 8:45 p.m. on Airline Road in Aurora, according to a release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.

Thomas Gutow, 52, was driving a 2014 GMC ambulance owned by Northern Light Health when a moose entered the roadway, officials said. Gutow was unable to avoid the moose and hit the animal with the vehicle.

Another ambulance, a 2021 Ford owned by Northeast Mobile Health Services, was following behind Gutow and also struck the moose. That ambulance was driven by Cameron Doyle, 26, of Owls Head, the release stated.

Neither one of the drivers was injured, and both ambulances were able to be driven from the scene. The GMC sustained non-reportable damage on the passenger side, and the Ford sustained reportable front-end damage, according to officials.

The moose died as a result of the crashes, the sheriff's office said.