Moose causes tractor-trailer to veer off interstate in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Maine — A tractor-trailer veered off Interstate 95 in Ludlow after swerving to avoid a moose in the roadway around 10:05 p.m. Thursday.

Dmitrii Vasilev, 42, of Moncton, New Brunswick, was driving the 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer northbound on I-95 carrying paper products, a news release from Maine State Police Troop F said Friday.

According to the release, Vasilev swerved to avoid a moose in the roadway and went into the median where he struck several trees.

Vasilev did not sustain any injuries in the crash, but the tractor-trailer sustained "significant damage," the release stated.

"Interstate 95 was reduced to one lane as well as completely shut down for several hours while Westerdahl’s Towing removed the truck and trailer," the release said.

No additional information has been released.