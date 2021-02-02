2 teens killed, 3 people seriously injured in crash in Sandy River Plantation

The Maine State Police Department continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

SANDY RIVER PLANTATION, Maine — Two teens were killed and several other people were seriously injured in a crash in Sandy River Plantation Monday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., a couple from Cushing -- Karl Crute, 79, and his wife Laraine Crute, 79 -- was traveling north on Route 4 in Sandy River Plantation. At the same time, a car driven and occupied by Kaylee Knight, 18, of Chesterville and four teenaged passengers was traveling south. The two vehicles collided and as a result, two of the passengers in the vehicle driven by Knight were killed:

Thomas Deckard-Madore, 17, of Strong

Michaela Morgan, 15, of Phillips

The Crutes, along with one other passenger in the car with Knight, remain hospitalized and are being treated for serious injuries.

