Single-vehicle crash in Conway leaves one person dead

According to Conway police, it was reported that a white sedan was traveling south on Stark Road and struck a tree just off the right side of the roadway. When police and rescue personnel arrived at the scene around 8 p.m., the male driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was found to be unresponsive. He was immediately cared for by members of Conway Rescue and Ambulance, and then transported to Memorial Hospital. His injuries proved to be fatal.