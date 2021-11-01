Single-vehicle crash in Conway leaves one person dead

CONWAY, N.H. — One person died Sunday night as the result of injuries sustained in a crash on Stark Road in Conway.
According to Conway police, it was reported that a white sedan was traveling south on Stark Road and struck a tree just off the right side of the roadway. When police and rescue personnel arrived at the scene around 8 p.m., the male driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was found to be unresponsive. He was immediately cared for by members of Conway Rescue and Ambulance, and then transported to Memorial Hospital. His injuries proved to be fatal.
Immediately following the crash, a portion of Stark Road was closed to thru traffic in order to allow the Conway Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team to document the scene. The road reopened around 9:40 p.m.
The name of the person involved is being withheld pending notification of family members.
The cause of the crash t is still under investigation.