Houlton man dies, passenger injured in crash with tractor-trailer on Route 1

TOPSFIELD, Maine — A 30-year-old Houlton man died Thursday morning in a crash on Route 1 involving a tractor-trailer.

According to Maine State Police, the fatal accident happened on Route 1 in Topsfield around 9:15 a.m. when a tractor-trailer traveling north and a pick-up truck traveling south collided in the northbound lane.

The 2020 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, driven by Gregory Worster, 58, of Kingman, was hauling logs. The truck was owned by C&C Trucking Inc., out of Lincoln.

Tyler Dwyer, 30, of Houlton was driving the 2009 Ford pick-up truck, owned by Bushwacker and Sons Logging incorporated out of Cary.

Dwyer died on scene, police say. A passenger in the pick-up truck was injured.

Police believe failure to maintain the proper lane and fatigue appear to be factors in the crash.

Sergeant Jeffrey Ingemi responded as the primary investigator and was assisted at the scene by Corporal Chris Smith, Trooper Darren Vittum, Trooper Corey Smith, Trooper Josh Lander, Detective Jason Fowler, Border Patrol, Indian Township Police Department, and Houlton Police Department. A crash reconstruction and forensic mapping are being conducted.