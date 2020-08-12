EPA makes a move to monitor 'forever chemicals' in wastewater

Parents and environmental advocates say the guidance falls short of needed mandatory regulations.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Last month, federal regulators took a first step toward stemming the flow of so called 'forever chemicals'.

The EPA will require facilities in a handful of states not including Maine to monitor wastewater for PFAS.

But parents and activists say the long-awaited policy falls short of needed mandatory regulations.

After Andrea Amico's family drank water laced with PFAS chemicals at the Pease Trade Port, she fought for a federal health study. Two of her children, including her daughter Sophia, now nine-years-old, were exposed at daycare.

Invented in the 1940s, the chemicals are in household products from carpets to furniture to firefighting foam.

Foam was discharged for decades into the base's water supply during DOD training exercises.

In November, the EPA announced a new interim strategy to possibly require factories and wastewater plants it oversees to test for the chemicals

The chemicals are linked to liver and kidney disease, high cholesterol and reproductive, developmental, and immune issues, and some organ cancers.

Amico who worries about the long-term health consequences says these latest federal regulations don't go far enough.

"We need the EPA to step in and take strict action against PFAS. We need regulations, we need to hold polluters accountable," Amico said.

The only EPA guidelines that exist for PFAS in drinking water are non-binding.

The Granite State is one of several states that have adopted their own more restrictive limits in drinking water and groundwater.

"Our neighbors in New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, and other states have set mandatory limits for PFAS that are lower than the federal guidance level," MacRroy said.

Patrick MacRoy is the Deputy Director of Defend Our Health, formerly known as Environmental Health Strategy Center. The non-profit works to eliminate toxic chemicals in food products and water. He says the EPA's new guidance would not impact wastewater facilities in Maine.

Last year, a PFAS state task force stopped short of setting limits for the compounds. Another concern, more than half of the state's population relies on private wells, which are not regulated.

"We want to see protections put in place to make sure everyone's drinking water is safe whether it's forever chemicals or routine contaminants," MacRoy said.

Back in Seacoast, New Hampshire, a first in the nation health study continues to recruit adults and children who drank the water on base, following a months-long delay due to the pandemic. Appointments involve blood and other testing under strict COVID guidelines.

"It's a very minimal commitment that can have a big impact for millions of people across the country," Amico said.

