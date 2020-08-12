Portland Museum of Art to close ‘until further notice’ to contain spread of COVID-19, protect staff

The museum said Tuesday it is voluntarily and temporarily closing its doors ‘to support the efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19’

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Museum of Art (PMA) announced Tuesday it will be temporarily closed until further notice.

The museum, which is located in Congress Square in downtown Portland, said it’s closing voluntarily “to support the efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19” and to ensure the health and safety of their staff, visitors, and the community.

Maine has been experiencing a steady surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations this month. On Monday, the Maine CDC reported a single-day record of more than 400 cases.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah has said sadly, the trend is likely to continue.

Even though its doors will be closed, PMA says there will still be ways to stay engaged with the museum.

PMA has digital experiences and exhibits that feature hands on activities, films, and more. There are also special virtual events and programs available.