AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s expanded deer hunt is getting started with a special day for young hunters.

The state’s Youth Deer Day allowed hunters who hold a valid junior hunting license to pursue deer on Saturday, October 23. The state’s Maine Resident Only Day follows on Oct. 30, and the rest of the season runs from Nov. 1 to 27.

The state gave out more than 150,000 any-deer permits this year.