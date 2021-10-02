Maine's fall hunting seasons enter busy October stretch

The moose season began Sept. 27 and goes on a short hiatus from Sunday to Oct. 11, when it restarts in mostly northern Maine.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s hunting seasons are entering a busy October stretch in which the seasons for all the state’s “big four” game animals will be taking place.

The archery season for deer begins on Saturday and lasts for most of the month.

The bear season began in late August and lasts until late November.

The turkey season started last month and runs until early November.

