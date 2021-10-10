Maine concerned hunters aren't taking enough deer

The state uses the fall hunting season to try to manage the number of animals, which can cause traffic crashes and help spread diseases such as Lyme disease.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine is reviewing its deer permitting system because of concerns that hunters aren’t harvesting enough to adequately manage the population.

Maine’s deer herd is around 300,000 and has been steadily growing for several years.

