Sugarloaf seeks to build affordable housing for employees

The resort is concerned about current and future employees' ability to live near the remote mountain. It will need approval from the town of Carrabassett Valley.

Example video title will go here for this video

CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine — Sugarloaf leadership has plans to build new, affordable housing for some of its workers.

The resort is concerned about current and future employees being able to live near the remote mountain. Last spring, it bought a nearby hotel to house up to 60 staff members. Now, it's asking the town of Carrabassett Valley to allow new construction to ease the housing stock shortage.

“We're working with the town of Carrabassett Valley and community partners on some bigger, longer term solutions in terms of developing some actual housing stock that is maybe more suitable for a family to come up here,” Ethan Austin, Sugarloaf's director of marketing, told NEWS CENTER Maine.