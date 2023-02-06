Carrabassett Valley police investigating attempted robbery

When a man giving the suspect a ride turned onto Sugarloaf Access Road, "the suspect asked for his money and allegedly threatened him with a knife."

CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine — Around 10:35 p.m. on Saturday, Carrabassett Valley police responded to Sugarloaf Access Road for a report of a robbery, a news release from the Carrabassett Valley Police Department said Monday.

The male caller who reported the incident was traveling southbound in the town of Eustis when he saw a male walking along Route 27 southbound and asked if he needed a ride because of the cold weather, according to the release.

The suspect then asked for a ride to Sugarloaf. When the driver turned onto Sugarloaf Access Road, "the suspect asked for his money and allegedly threatened him with a knife," the release said.

At no time during the incident was a knife displayed, police said.

If you have any information about this incident please contact CVPD 237-3200.

Police said the driver reportedly had a firearm on him, instructed the suspect to leave the vehicle, and then the suspect fled from the scene on foot.

Police describe the suspect as a white male who is in his 20s with fair skin and acne. He is around five feet, seven inches tall with a black coat, dark blue jeans, black boots, and a dark-colored knit beanie.

The victim was interviewed by police, and officers scanned the immediate area, according to the release.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, and police say there is no current threat to the public.

Police ask anyone who may have information about the incident to call the Carrabassett Police Department at 207-237-3200.