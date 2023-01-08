Buying used gear and taking advantage of discounts can help you ski on a budget this season

A couple of things to keep in mind this season, discount days at some mountains and buying used equipment can help you save money.

MAINE, USA — With snow on the ground in some parts of the state, more people might be itching to hit the slopes, which could come with a sizeable price tag.

To save some money before heading down the trails, you find used equipment and discount ticket deals.

Some mountains have discounted rates on weekdays, which can help you save big. Sugarloaf, for example, has "Maine Days" on Wednesdays where Mainers can get lift tickets for $65. Sugarloaf also offers military personnel and their families 20% off midweek tickets and 10% off weekend/holiday lift tickets.

Some mountains also have group deals, like Saddleback Mountain. If you have a group of at least 15 people, you can save up to 40% when booking lift tickets.

People can also check with their local ski club or town's park and recreation department, which could offer group trips or discounts.

Buying used ski gear can also help save money if you're looking to ski on a budget this season. Some stores, like Ski Rack Sports in Bangor, sell used gear and lease ski gear.

"Unfortunately skiing isn't as affordable for a majority of folks," Ski Rack Sports Assistant Manager, Chris Hopper, said. "But there are some deals to be had for used equipment in particular."

A few things you should look out for if you're buying used ski equipment are:

-There are no gouges in the base of the ski and the edges are not detached

-The bindings of the skis can be adjusted to the size of your boot

-The lugs at the bottom of the boot are not worn down.