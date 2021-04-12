Saddleback announces plans to build 31-acre solar farm

The ski area is partnering with Nexamp for the project that will generate 7.36 megawatts of clean energy. Construction will begin in early 2022.

RUMFORD, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above aired Saturday, Dec. 4.

Saddleback Mountain installed three new lifts and added $2 million in snowmaking infrastructure for this ski season, but on Tuesday, it announced more projects would take place at the ski area.

The mountain owned by Arctaris Impact Investors, LLC since 2020 will work with Nexamp on a 31-acre solar farm project that will generate 7.36 megawatts of clean energy. According to a release from Saddleback, the project will offset more than 14 million pounds of carbon annually.

“Saddleback has a long history in Maine as a family destination that has provided important economic, employment, and recreational opportunities in western Maine,” Jonathan Tower, founder and managing partner of Arctaris, said in a statement. “We are committed to positioning Saddleback for long-term sustainability, both economic and environmental. With this project, Arctaris is significantly advancing both of those goals.”

The release said Saddleback obtained an interconnection agreement with Central Maine Power to generate energy to its power grid. Construction is expected to begin in early 2022, which officials said will allow the project to be online for the start of the 2022-23 ski season.

“In pursuing this initiative, the resort is helping to achieve Maine’s ambitious renewable deployment and decarbonization goals while controlling operating costs and generating meaningful revenue for additional capital improvements," John Murphy, Nexamp's senior vice president of corporate development, said in the release.

Saddleback opened up the ski area for the season this past Saturday.