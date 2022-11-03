'Run of River' project in Skowhegan to get $2M in federal money

The river park is a project that will make a portion of the Kennebec River available to people for water activities.

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Senator Susan Collins and Senator Angus King have secured a $2 million grant for Skowhegan's 'Run of River' project. The money comes from the Fiscal Year 2022 Transportation and Housing Appropriations bill.

The river park is a project that will make a portion of the Kennebec River available to people for activities like rafting, paddle boarding, tubing, and river surfing.

The project is expected to create more than 50 jobs and could have a large economic impact. Phase 1 of the project is expected to cost $8.6million



Kristina Cannon is a Run of River committee member and the executive director of Main Street Skowhegan. Main Street Skowhegan has partnered with the town to make this project happen.



She says after years of planning, the first phase of the project is set to start later this year.

"A new addition to the plan in the last few years is an expanded trail network in downtown Skowhegan," Cannon said. "We are planning for an estimated 50 miles of multi-use trails -- all accessible from our commercial district."

"Run of River is a visionary project that aims to utilize one of Skowhegan’s greatest assets—the Kennebec River—to help transform and revitalize downtown," Senator Collins said. "Once completed, this project will make Skowhegan a destination and help draw new visitors to the region. I strongly advocated for this investment, which will help to spur economy activity in Skowhegan."

"We have decided to put an adjustable surf wave in, so this means it's actually going to be a plate that is in the river that will be able to adjust up and down depending on the flow of the river to make it acceptable for river surfing!" Cannon said.

The newly secured $2 million by the senators will specifically be used to buy materials, build seating along the river, pave walkways, and a lot more.

"We have also added an ADA access ramp to the white water so anyone, even if someone has physical challenges, they can use the ADA access ramp to get down into the river and paddle if they'd like on the white waters," Cannon added.

The Run of River whitewater park will have the first adjustable feature designed for river surfing in the Northeast! River surfing is essentially the same as surfing in the ocean, but the wave is stationary. We are very much looking forward to surfing the endless wave in Skowhegan! Posted by Skowhegan River Park on Monday, December 6, 2021

"River parks are proven tools for community development, as evidenced by dozens of others around the country. River revitalization projects in downtowns and urban corridors—like Skowhegan's river park—have positively impacted communities by connecting people to nature through outdoor recreation and creating economic prosperity by attracting tourists, businesses, and new residents," Cannon said.

"From fire stations and town halls to rural healthcare and economic development, Maine’s 2022 Congressionally Directed Spending will support important projects across the state that will improve the lives of Maine people and invest in the future of our communities," Senator Angus King said. "These historic investments will go directly to the local governments and nonprofits that have provided economic opportunity, supported civic engagement, and distributed vital public services to the people of Maine."