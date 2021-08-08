Whitewater recreation idea moving forward in Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Some residents of Skowhegan are uneasy about a whitewater recreation area, but the proposal is moving forward.

The Morning Sentinel reports that more than $1.7 million has been raised through grants, private donors and foundations for the Run of River project.

Kristina Cannon, executive director of Main Street Skowhegan, told residents the Run of River will not be an amusement park but a whitewater recreation area. According to the Associated Press, "one side of the river will be used as a fish passage," Cannon said.