Mainers feel earthquake in Greenwood early Friday morning

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.3, and that it spanned three kilometers west of Greenwood.
Credit: Getty Images

GREENWOOD, Maine — Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Mainers around Greenwood felt an earthquake, according to the Oxford County Emergency Management Agency Facebook page.

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the earthquake on its website, describing its magnitude as 2.3, spanning three kilometers west of Greenwood. The depth of the earthquake was 5.3 kilometers.

According to the USGS "Felt Report," 38 Mainers reported they felt the early morning earthquake.

For more information about Friday's earthquake near Greenwood, click here.

For those of you who felt the earthquake last night centered in Greenwood, take a moment and fill in a brief USGS...

Posted by Oxford County Emergency Management Agency on Friday, September 16, 2022

