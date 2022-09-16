No PFAS detected in testing of greater Portland public water

There were 25 compounds tested for PFAS, and all showed up negative.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Water District recently tested public water in Greater Portland for PFAS in August, also known as forever chemicals.

According to a news release issued by the Portland Water District on Thursday, no PFAS was detected in the water. There were 25 compounds tested for PFAS, and all showed up negative.

The water testing comes after the Environmental Protection Agency "issued new interim PFOA and PFOS health advisories in June," the release said.

The release describes PFAS as the following in the release:

"PFAS are a group of manufactured chemicals that have been used in industry and consumer products like non-stick cookware, flame retardant clothing, furniture, and carpets. There are thousands of different PFAS, some of which have been more widely used and studied than others. One common concern is that PFAS generally break down very slowly, meaning that concentrations can accumulate in people, animals, and the environment over time."

To view the full report and test results on the Portland Water District website