What to expect if you're chosen for the moose permit lottery drawing

Hundreds are expected to show at Mill Park in Augusta on Saturday for the drawing.

BANGOR, Maine — Thousands of people are waiting anxiously for the state's annual moose permit lottery drawing slated for this Saturday in Augusta.

If you've submitted an application for a permit, you could be one of the approximately 4,000 people who will be picked this weekend to receive a moose hunting permit.

The day is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. in Mill Park, where folks can view multiple demonstrations, instructions, competitions, and more before the lottery drawing at 2 p.m.

If you're one of the lucky ones chosen, you must purchase a hunting license in addition to the permit. Permits will be assigned by your application's geographic region of choice, depending on availability.

You must only hunt within your designated region written on your permit and stay mindful of others who may also be using the woods.

Permits are expected to be mailed out two weeks before your permit season begins.

If you have a designated sub-permittee, leaders advise that you stay at an earshot distance of each other. Only one person may kill one moose per permit.

Permit holders can also change their sub-permittee until 30 days before the start of your permit's designated season start date.

State moose biologist Lee Kantar recommends permit holders and their designated sub-permittee divide up responsibilities when it comes to tracking down a moose.