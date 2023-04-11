Maine-related 'Jeopardy!' clue elicits silence from contestants

The question was in the "Moose-ellaneous" category, and none of Monday's contestants took a stab at it.

MAINE, USA — Monday night's "Jeopardy!" round included a Maine-related question, and the ensuing crickets likely had many in the Pine Tree State shaking their heads.

The clash featured P.J. Brennan, a physics teacher from New Jersey; Robbi Ramirez, a writer from Florida; and Rachel Clark, a director of client strategy from Washington, D.C.

The Maine clue came early in the game when Ramirez, the eventual winner, selected the "Moose-ellaneous" category for $600.

Clue: "Maine's flag has a moose at the foot of this kind of tree that's in the state's nickname."

There was no immediate answer.

One second turned into two seconds turned into three seconds.

Ramirez looked like he might twitch the thumb to buzz in ... but he held off.

Four seconds passed.

Five seconds.

Time's up.

"Maine is the Pine Tree State," host Ken Jennings said before sending it to commercial, the only acceptable course of action after such an egregious miss.

One interesting note about the clue is there's a chance Maine could adopt a new flag. The Maine Legislature is once again considering changing the state flag back to an old style that has found new appreciation and also prominently features a pine tree. A similar design is a frontrunner to become the new state license plate.

I've only been to Maine twice, but still...Maine, pine trees. #Jeopardy — Author Jennifer Quail (@jenniferquail) April 10, 2023

The contestants always look like deer in the headlights whenever there’s a Maine-related answer on Jeopardy 😅 — Murph E. Law  (@murphelaw) April 11, 2023

Pine Tree State? I thought Maine was the "wicked lobstah" state.#Jeopardy — Matt Carberry (@mfc248) April 10, 2023