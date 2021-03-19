Sugarloaf offers season pass to Jeopardy! contestant who knew 'sweet' mountain in Maine

When guest host Katie Couric called his name, he said "What is Sugarloaf?" faster than you can say "Bullwinkle's."

Editor's Note: The video above aired March 14, 2021.

Matt Walks didn't walk home with a Jeopardy! victory Thursday night, but he could soon be the proud owner of a Sugarloaf season pass if he plays his cards right.

Walks, a native of Billings, MT, was a contestant on the game show and when the following answer came up, he was ready:

This "sweet" mountain in Maine's Carrabassett Valley is one of New England's premier ski resorts

As Sugarloaf noted in a Facebook post Friday morning, Walks showed "zero hesitation on that buzzer." When guest host Katie Couric called his name, he said "What is Sugarloaf?" faster than you can say "Bullwinkle's."

Sugarloaf is now hoping Walks comes forward, as the resort says it has "a season pass" with his name on it. Since it's currently mid-March, let's hope it's a season pass for next year.