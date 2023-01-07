Maine Game Warden Dive Team recovers body from Seboeis Lake

Allen Cole Jr., 74, of Bradford went through the ice on his snowmobile Friday afternoon looking for spots to ice fish. Wardens found his body Saturday morning.

The Maine Warden Service Dive Team recovered the body of a Bradford man who broke through the ice on his snowmobile Friday afternoon.

According to a department release, Allen Cole Jr., 74, of Bradford, rode his snowmobile on Seboeis Lake Friday afternoon looking for areas to Ice Fish on Saturday.

The Wardens were told by Cole's family he was missing and they began their search Friday night. The Wardens tracked his snowmobile tracks to a large hole in the ice.

The dive team, an airboat, and hovercraft began their search for Cole Saturday morning and his body was found a few hours later.

The release states Cole told another ice fisher at a local boat launch he was going to check another spot to fish on his snowmobile and never returned.

Maine Warden Service Lieutenant Tom Ward shared an important reminder about ice safety in the news release:

“Ice conditions vary throughout the state, and while ice may be safe on smaller lakes and ponds, many of Maine’s larger lakes still have not frozen completely,” Ward said. “Please check the ice before heading out onto the ice.”