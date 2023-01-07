x
Maine State Police investigate homicide in Lincolnville

47-year-old Kevin Curit of Lincolnville was found dead by police Friday morning. Police arrested Matthew Pendleton of Linolncile in connection to his murder.
LINCOLNVILLE, Maine — The Maine State Police is investigating a homicide after the body of 47-year-old Kevin Curit of Lincolnville was found inside a home on Thorndike Road by Waldo County Sheriff Deputies. 

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Curit's death as a homicide Saturday morning, according to a release from Maine Department of Public Safety Shannon Moss.

The cause of death has not been released as of late Saturday night.

Moss said State Police arrested 47-year-old Matthew Pendleton of Lincolnville and charged him in connection with Curit's murder.

Pendleton was taken to the Waldo County Jail where he is currently being held without bail.

