Wells man accused of attacking NYC officers indicted on 18 charges for murder, assault, terrorism

A Supreme Court arraignment for 19-year-old Trevor Bickford is scheduled for February 1.

NEW YORK — A 19-year-old Wells man was indicted on Friday on multiple assault, murder, and terrorism charges in connection with an attempt to murder New York police officers during the recent Times Square New Year's celebration.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office filed a Certificate of Affirmative Grand Jury Action on Friday for Trevor Bickford's Supreme Court arraignment on Feb. 1, according to a release issued by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

The indictment reportedly includes the following charges:

Attempted Murder in the First Degree (3 counts)

Attempted Murder in the First Degree in Furtherance of an Act of Terrorism (3 counts)

Assault in the First Degree as a Crime of Terrorism (1 count)

Assault in the First Degree (1 count)

Aggravated assault on a Police Officer as a Crime of Terrorism (1 count)

Aggravated assault on a Police Officer (1 count)

Attempted Assault in the First Degree as a Crime of Terrorism (2 counts)

Attempted Assault in the First Degree (2 counts)

Attempted aggravated Assault upon a Police Officer as a Crime of Terrorism (2 counts)

Attempted aggravated Assault upon a Police Officer (2 counts)

The indictment has not yet been made public.

District Attorney Bragg said in the release, "We are grateful for our NYPD officers who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe, as well as our Joint Terrorism Task Force partners. All eyes are on Times Square on New Year’s Eve and these charges reflect the seriousness of this alleged threat to the safety of our city and our officers."

Bickford made his first court appearance virtually on Wednesday from a Manhattan hospital and is being held without bail. He has yet to enter a plea, and if convicted, faces a mandatory life sentence.

Bickford was hospitalized after being shot in the shoulder during his attack on NYC police officers with a machete. Three officers were injured during the attack and are expected to recover.