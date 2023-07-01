Erskine Academy student dies after succumbing to injuries from a December 30 car crash

The parents of Rémy Pettengill confirmed the news to Erskine Academy. According to a school Facebook post, it is holding a vigil Sunday afternoon in his honor

A 17-year-old Erskine Academy student died after succumbing to injuries from a December 30 car crash on I-295 in Richmond.

According to Maine State Police, Rémy Pettengill was in a car involved in a multi-car crash after 39-year-old Steven Trask sideswiped a tractor-trailer.

Trask was later charged with Operating Under the Influence.

Pettengill was in a car that was involved in a secondary crash. The car he was in was hit by another vehicle still driving at normal highway speeds, according to police.

The three other people inside the car with Pentengill were injured as a result and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a Facebook post by Erskine Academy, Rémy's parents shared he died Saturday morning.

The family posted constant updates on the website 'Caring Bridge'. Their most recent update was posted Saturday night saying "heaven has just gained an amazing angel".

Erskine Academy will honor Rémy's life Sunday afternoon and counselors will be available on-site and will remain around the school next week and for as long as they're needed, according to the post.

On Friday, the family announced they were beginning the surgical process, and fulfilling Rémy's last wish, as an organ donor. The family also asks the public to not contact them as they grieve.