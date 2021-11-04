Early arrival of warm weather means looking out for bears

Bears are leaving their dens and searching for food, officials say

MAINE, Maine — This year’s early arrival of warm spring weather means it’s time for Maine residents to take precautions to avoid run-ins with black bears.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said the bears are leaving their dens and looking for food.

The department said that means bears might come to backyards looking for birdseed, garbage, or pet food because of a lack of natural foods.