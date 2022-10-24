Brief blackout leaves Patriots, Bears in dark before game

The power went off twice at Gillette Stadium with about two hours to go before the scheduled 8:15 p.m. kickoff.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The power went off twice at Gillette Stadium with about two hours to go before the scheduled 8:15 p.m. kickoff of Monday night’s game between the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots.

The outages left parts of the stadium’s bowl in the dark.

The lights came back on and were not an issue as the game approached kickoff.

In 1997, a power outage at the stadium's predecessor halted play in the AFC championship game for 11 minutes.

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final in 1988 between the Bruins and the Edmonton Oilers was suspended after a blackout caused by a blown transformer at the original Boston Garden. The Bruins, who were trailing the series 3-0 at the time, eventually lost when the game was replayed in Edmonton.