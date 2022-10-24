Male dragged by vehicle in South Portland

The person operating the vehicle drove off, not knowing the male's hand was stuck in the door.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A high school-aged male was dragged by a vehicle in South Portland around 4 p.m. Monday.

According to a news release from the South Portland Police Department on Monday evening, the male was being dropped off at home by a classmate after school when he got his hand caught in a car door.

The person operating the vehicle drove off, not knowing his hand was stuck in the door, the release said.

"The male was dragged approximately a half-mile from Scamman Street to Stillman Street in South Portland," the release reports.

The male did not get run over by the car, but he was brought by South Portland Fire Rescue to Maine Medical Center to be treated for injuries not considered life-threatening, according to the release.

"Parents of both the operator of the vehicle and the young man who was dragged were contacted, and they responded," the release states.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing, but the release states it does not appear charges were warranted.